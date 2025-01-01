One Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Tree Near NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 on New Year’s Day

On Wednesday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 3:19 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance 389 located the collision, and requested the Motor Vehicle Collision assignment.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The adult male denied injuries and refused transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. The operator was placed under arrest a short time later.

Carlos Jose Alarcon-Yanes, age 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested, charged with the following below, and released the same day on his own recognizance.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION