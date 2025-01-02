UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Accused of Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl and Pointing Firearm at Relative

UPDATE 1/2/2024: Timothy Ignatius Gatton, 22, of Lexington Park, was arrested on January 1, 2025, for domestic assault, child abuse, and firearm-related violations.

According to the police report, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Oxford Court in Lexington Park after receiving a report of an assault involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with an adult female victim who stated that Gatton had a firearm inside the residence. The firearm, described as a 9mm handgun without a serial number, was located next to a bed. The victim stated she had always known Gatton to possess the unregistered firearm.

The victim also alleged that Gatton had physically assaulted an 8-year-old girl during an incident of horseplay. According to her account, Gatton and the child were playing in the living room when the child accidentally kicked Gatton. In response, Gatton allegedly kicked the child in the ribs.

Another witness, an adult male, told law enforcement that on December 31, 2024, he had been involved in a verbal altercation with Gatton. During the argument, Gatton reportedly removed the same firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the witness. According to the statement, Gatton then pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire. The witness said he feared for his life during this encounter. The report also noted that a juvenile was present during this incident.

Based on these statements and evidence found at the scene, Gatton was arrested and charged with three offenses: first-degree assault, second-degree child abuse by a custodian, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

