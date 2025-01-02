Janice “Jan” Ann Kaplan, 76 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on November 28, 2024 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

She was born on September 4, 1948 in Wilmington, DE to the late George W. Latchford and Eleanor Florence (nee: Hazewski) Latchford.

Jan is a 1966 graduate of Crossland High School (the first graduating class) and 1970 graduate of Towson State College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She began her career as a loving, caring and creative kindergarten teacher for Prince George’s County Board of Education. On May 1, 1971 she married Robert “Bob” Kaplan in Hillcrest Heights, MD. The two meet in the fifth grade and were friends through high school. They later divorced in 2006, but found their way back to each other in 2015. Janice stayed home to raise her two children and later returned to work, co-owning Craft Odessey, a craft store in Charlotte Hall, MD. Her greatest love was for children; and when her grandchildren were born, she became the best daycare, earning the official title of MiMi. She loved spending time with them, developing creative thinking, reading, crafting and cooking together.

She had an innate artistic ability. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, making many beautiful clothing for her children, including her daughter’s homecoming dresses, and the bridesmaid’s dresses for her son’s wedding. Her attention to detail was remarkable, making countless blankets, table runners, doll clothing and much more. She was a skilled painter with particular attention to detail, resulting in many beautiful paintings given to friends and family members. She loved holidays, and that meant decorating every room; creating an inviting and comfortable homey feeling. She was a delicious cook, with family favorites being her fried chicken, soft shell crabs, chicken manicotti and delicious sandwiches. She regularly prepared home cooked meals for her family, and Sunday breakfasts. She also took the time to make special dishes during the holidays, including Chrusciki (Angel Wings)- polish cookies, along with many others treats at Christmas. She enjoyed hosting the holiday dinners and get togethers. Jan’s love for her family shown through in her cooking, crafting and decorating. Her family was her priority and her greatest love, especially her grandchildren.

Jan is survived by her children, Melisa Lorraine Malaspina (Tony) of Mechanicsville, MD and David Bret Kaplan (Christie) of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, James “Jimmy” Latchford (Patricia); four beloved grandchildren: Taylor Ashley Malaspina of Mechanicsville, MD, Kayla Pauline Malaspina of Odenton, MD, Adriana Marie Malaspina of Mechanicsville, MD, and William Edward Husk of Mechanicsville, MD; her loving companion, Robert “Bob” Kaplan; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Latchford.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shop with a Cop, Inc., P.O. Box 2336, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

