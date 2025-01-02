Clair Martin Loughmiller Jr., 76 of Solomons, MD, passed away on November 21, 2024, at Solomon’s Nursing Center. Clair, affectionately known as Marty, was born on July 21, 1948, to Clair Martin Loughmiller Sr. and Hazel Lucille Loughmiller.

Marty was blessed with two children, Bruce M. Loughmiller of Springfield, VA, and Yvonne M. Donley of Mechanicsville, MD.

He was predeceased by his parents and son, Bruce. He is survived by his daughter, sisters Patricia Hunter of Chesapeake, VA, and Susan Loughmiller of Salem, NH, as well as three grandchildren Alexander Donley, Maxwell Loughmiller, and Benjamin Loughmiller.

Marty worked as a delivery driver for Wonder Bread. He brought smiles to everyone he encountered along his route. He had a passion for sports, especially the Orioles and Ravens. You could often find him cheering on his favorite teams. Marty enjoyed taking long drives, eating Maryland steamed crabs, and knocking down pins at the bowling alley.

Marty cherished spending time with his family, especially the two reunions each year, one in Maryland and one in Indiana. He always brought joy and laughter wherever he went. His warm spirit will forever be remembered by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.