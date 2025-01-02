John Albert Kendall, Jr. (80) from Mechanicsville, MD, (formerly from Suitland, MD) was called home by his heavenly father on December 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 6, 1944, to John Albert Kendall, Sr. and Betty Louise (Norris) Kendall in Washington, D.C. He was married on April 10, 1976, to the love of his life, his “Sweet Pea” Linda Faye (Raffeo) Kendall for 44 years. John is survived by his loving sister, Pamela (Keith) Trexler, Waldorf, MD; brothers, Thomas (Rebecca) Kendall, Chris (Eileen) Kendall, and Frank Kendall all of Mechanicsville, MD. He is predeceased by his parents, his loving brother, Walter Kendall, and his loving wife. John is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, William “Billy” (Jamie) Kendall, William “Mark” (Jamie) Kendall, Robert Trexler, John (Jacklynn) Trexler, Chrissy Kendall, Thomas E. (Danielle) Kendall, and great nieces and nephews. John was a dedicated high-voltage lineman/electrician for many years who devoted his life to his community, his family, and his friends.

John quickly made friends wherever he lived. He was a great “storyteller!” He loved horse racing, especially outings to Rosecroft Raceway. He enjoyed family picnics and playing horseshoes, playing slot machines at various casinos, many all-night poker games at home, and fishing trips. John loved watching his Washington teams, the Nationals, the Capitals, and Redskins. He loved listening to music, especially oldies and the old, traditional country music. He loved watching old TV shows, movies, and westerns. He was a big fan of John Wayne. He loved game shows too. The family made many trips to Atlantic City, N.J. over the years, and there are many funny stories! John also enjoyed family trips to Williamsburg and Myrtle Beach over the years. He and Linda also traveled to Fresno, California to visit Linda’s family, and they took his nephew Robert and brother Frankie along! John and Linda lived in West Virginia when the FBI transferred Linda’s job there for 14 years until her retirement in 2007, but he traveled back to MD often to visit family and friends and never missed a holiday! In 2008 John and Linda were instrumental in purchasing their family home in Mechanicsville, MD.

Let us hold on to the many precious moments we share with him (our family Patriarch and mentor) and remember all the love and devotion he gave us from his giant, loving heart each and every day. He will be deeply missed, but his loving spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

Pall bearers are nephews and niece, William “Billy” Kendall, William “Mark” Kendall, Robert Trexler, John Trexler, Chrissy Kendall and Thomas E. Kendall. Honorary pall bearers are sister, Pamela Trexler, brothers, Thomas W. Kendall, Chris Kendall, Frank Kendall, and great nephews, Eric Kendall, and Jonathan Swann.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with prayers at 4:00 pm officiated by Father Ray Schmidt at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. At 10:00 am the following day, a funeral service at the funeral home will be held, also officiated by Father Ray Schmidt. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In addition to flowers, donations can also be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.