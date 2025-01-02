Phyllis Ann Sorrells, 88, of Clinton, MD, peacefully passed away on December 21, 2024. On May 3, 1936, Phyllis was born to William “Bill” and Edna Ramsey in Beckley, WV.

On May 12, 1951, Phyllis married the love of her life, Robert Sorrells. The two were blessed with five children, Stephanie Bedwell (Marcus) of Clinton, MD, Robert Sorrells, Jr. (Paula) of Port Tobacco, MD, Tommy Sorrells (Charlene) of Hudson, FL, Carol Brennan (Richard) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Richard Sorrells who predeceased his mother.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, bird watching, and her cat, Baby.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, and son. She is survived by her children, eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with prayers beginning at 5:45 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.