Our beloved wife, mother, and nanny, Shirley Ann Moreland, 61, of Deer Island, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 21, 1963, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to Joseph Calvin Guy and Shirley Guy. Shirley grew up on Pin Cushion Road in Loveville, Maryland, surrounded by the warmth of her great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Chopticon High School and went on to pursue her education at St. Mary’s Technical Center, where she earned her LPN License.

Shirley’s life changed forever when she met the love of her life, Tony Moreland. They married on October 25, 1980, at Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Medley’s Neck, embarking on a beautiful journey together. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Their love took them on many adventures, including time stationed in Abilene, Texas, during Tony’s military service. Eventually, they returned to Maryland, where Shirley continued her nursing career and earned her bachelor’s degree. She retired as a Clinical Coordinator at the Capitol Hill Medical Center.

Shirley was a gifted crafter, known for creating beauty and love with her hands. She cherished trips to her favorite stores—Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and JoAnn Fabrics—and found joy in bringing her creative visions to life. Shirley also loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean, where she shared countless memorable moments with her family and friends.

The heart of her family, Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was blessed with two children, Tony Jr. and Krystal, and was affectionately known as “Nanny” by her grandchildren. Shirley’s life revolved around her family, and she took pride in supporting each grandchild’s unique dreams and endeavors. To many of her children’s friends, she was a bonus mother, offering love and guidance without hesitation.

Shirley’s legacy is one of boundless love, creativity, and selflessness. Her presence lit up every room, and her gentle spirit touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Calvin Guy, and her granddaughter, Karli Addison Aud. Shirley leaves behind her devoted husband, Tony Moreland; her children, Tony Moreland Jr. (Rebecca) and Krystal Moreland Aud (Darren); and her beloved grandchildren: Dale Anthony Moreland, Hayden Parker Aud, Reagen Addison Aud, Kinsley Ann Moreland, and Harper Evelyn Moreland. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Ann; her siblings, Connie Fitzgerald (Mike), Joseph Guy (Amy), Fay Hammett (Matt) and Nancy Stone (Stevie), as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on January 15, 2025 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM celebrated by Father Marco Schad at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. On January 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. This organization held deep meaning to Shirley and her family, as her heart transplant in 2013 granted them 11 cherished and joyous additional years together.

Shirley touched countless lives with her love and will be deeply missed. Heaven has gained an angel, but her memory will remain forever in our hearts.

Pallbearers: Darren Aud, Dale Moreland, Hayden Aud, Keith Modic, Stevie Stone, and Matt Hammett.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mary Helen Delay, Mary Buono, Jeanette Austin, Kathy Werking, Margie Moreland, Ricky, and Susan Aldridge.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.