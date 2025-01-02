It is with great sadness that the family of Roxanne Watson-Dalrymple, 62 of Prince Frederick MD, announce her passing. Roxanne was born in Washington, D.C. on April 10, 1962 to Gilbert Raymond Watson Sr., and Terry Lorraine (Weller) Watson.

As a child Roxanne’s family moved to Dunkirk, MD in 1972, and Calvert County would remain the place that she called home. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gilbert Raymond Watson, Jr., sister Tina Watson, and daughter Michelle Lorraine. Roxanne is survived by her husband Gary Dalrymple, children Sonny Dalrymple, Amie Dalrymple, Liza Dalrymple, Daniel Dalrymple, John Dalrymple, Candace Dalrymple, Dakota Dalrymple, Zoe Dalrymple, 10 grandchildren, sister Linda Watson, and brother Carl Watson. Roxanne worked for years in the banking industry and was very good at what she did, her sharp and quick mind made her a natural. She took the most pride in her family, and being a homemaker. The only thing bigger than Roxanne’s love for her family, was her love for the Lord.

She attended and loved Full Gospel Assembly of God church for nearly 40 years. Her unwavering faith, warmth, kindness, big beautiful smile and laughter are what she was most known for. One of her talents and passions was quilting and sewing. She could often be found working on her latest crafting project or with her beloved quilting guild family. Her love for animals also knew no limits. Roxanne nurtured and loved many pets over the years that were more like family. The time she had with her grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Being “Nana” or “Gigi” was everything to her. She was truly the best wife, mom, and friend that you could ever have. Her family and friends will miss her beyond words.

Visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral home in Port Republic on Monday, December 30th 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. A funeral service will be held at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Prince Frederick, on Tuesday, December 31st at 10:00 A.M.