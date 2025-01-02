Hagner R. Mister passed away at home on December 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Hagner was born on December 20, 1934, the oldest of eight children born to Norman and Margaret Horsmon Mister. A life-long Calvert County resident, Hagner enjoyed growing up in the village of Barstow, his home of over 83 years.

After high school graduation, Hagner began work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service. He assisted farmers with erosion control and particularly enjoyed designing farm ponds. After retirement from the federal government, Hagner was elected to the Board of County Commissioners for two terms. He was then appointed Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture in 1998, and he served as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture from 2001 – 2003. As a lifelong farmer, Hagner was committed to the agricultural community. Whenever he was asked his occupation, he would always answer, “farmer.”

Hagner loved Calvert County and its people, as evidenced by his years of public service. He joined the Maryland National Guard in 1952 and later served in the Army Reserves. He served on the Calvert County Board of Education from 1973 to 1982, the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee from 2006 to 2022, the Prince Frederick Methodist Cemetery Corporation for 52 years, the Calvert County Historical Society, the Calvert County Land Preservation Board, Calvert County Farmland Trust, the Board of Directors of Asbury Solomons retirement community, and the Board of Directors of the Calvert Nursing Center. He was an active, lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, first joining Asbury Methodist Church as a boy and transferring to Trinity United Methodist Church when it opened in 1955.

Hagner is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 69 years, Helen Ann; his children, Carolyn Hobbs (William), Sherri Kennedy (James, deceased), Mark Mister(Dawn); six grandchildren, Matthew Hobbs (Susan), Katie Wingate (Jeremy), Jason DeLizio, Julie Kennedy, Jordan Mister and Cody Mister; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph and Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and his siblings Margaret Ann Hancock, John William Mister, Sr., Lillie Mae Richardson, James Ronald Mister and June Diane Jones.