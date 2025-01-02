Kevin Lightbourne McGuire, 65, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on December 28, 2024, at Inova Alexandria Hospital. He was born September 28, 1959 in Annapolis, MD to Rebekah (Lightbourne) and William McGuire. Kevin’s love for life on the water began in his hometown of Shady Side, and he participated in many sailing classes and clubs growing up. He married Wendy McGuire on July 16, 1981, and, fittingly, spent their honeymoon on a sailboat. He also had a lifelong passion for music—especially classic rock—and played the drums with his band “Southbound,” before his departure in 1981 when he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a radioman on the U.S.S. Sandlance out of Connecticut, and the U.S.S Lafayette out of South Carolina. He and Wendy moved to Calvert County in 1995 where they raised their daughters, Alanna and Shannon. Kevin went on to work for Washington Gas & Electric as project manager, then transitioned into his dream “retirement job” at Mallomar Golf Club, where he often enjoyed a round of golf himself. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he could be found loudly and proudly supporting his beloved Washington Redskins.

Kevin is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Wendy McGuire of Huntingtown; daughters Alanna McGuire (Edward “Danny” Scanlon) of Prince Frederick, and Shannon Nacpil (Jerome) of Arnold; grandchildren Jimmy, and Colin Scanlon, Claire, and Rowan Nacpil; brother William “Patrick” McGuire (Mary), and sister Kathy Joyce (John). Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rebekah McGuire, and sister Mary Margaret Chaney.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, January 5, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 8325 Mt. Harmony Ln, Owings, MD 20736.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to Project ECHO, P.O. Box 2764, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. https://projectecho.net/donate/