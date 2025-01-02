Pauline Roberta Clark, 85, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Ft. Washington, MD and Johnson City, TN, passed away on December 17, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born March 25, 1939 in Johnson City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jake Edward Busler and Ella Mae (Callahan) Busler.

Pauline was employed in customer service by Walmart in Waldorf, MD for twenty-three years, retiring in 2016. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and could usually be found on her front porch watching them while enjoying her Dunkin Donuts coffee. She said watching the kids run and laugh made her day. Pauline’s favorite place in the world was Disney World in Orlando, FL. Her last trip there was in November of this year, and she was able to enjoy her other favorite thing; relaxing in the hot tub. Pauline also loved visiting her son and grandsons in Myrtle Beach, SC where she loved playing in the sand with the kids, visiting Broadway @ the Beach, going to Blueberry’s Grill for breakfast and Paul Deen’s for dinner. She was a true Tennessee Volunteers fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Pauline’s favorite color was purple, and one time even allowed her granddaughter to color her hair a very interesting shade of purple but rocked it as a great sport. She had the most stunning blue eyes and was often complimented on them. Although she loved and missed her husband Wayne, she eventually found love again with her special companion Ambrose Daley. He in turn loved her unconditionally and stayed by her side day and night until God called her home. On that day she was also surrounded by her family and her best friend Rita Kent.

Pauline is survived by her children, Ronnie Clark of Lusby, MD, Sally McDonald of Lusby, MD, Michael Clark of Little River, SC, Randy Clark of Bowie, MD, Robert Clark of Lusby, MD, and her bonus daughter, Megan Murphy of Lusby, MD; her grandchildren, Robbie, Ashley, Amber, Michael, Troy, Logan, Nicole, Ronnie, Jessica, Tony, Chris, Casey and Kairon; her great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Austin, Cheyenne, Noah, Justin, Mason, Haley, Caitlyn, Khloe, Melody, Callan, Myla, Max, Ace and Kobe; and six sisters and three brothers. She was preceded in death on June 7, 1999 by her husband, Ronald Wayne Clark, Sr. whom she Married on November 15, 1958 in Johnson City, TN; her son, Vincent Clark; and her grandson, Shawn.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Dennis Gillikin following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Ronnie Clark, Robert Clark, Troy Clark, Ronnie Brashears, Ambrose Daley, Logan Clark and Noah McDonald.

A funeral repass will follow burial at the Lusby Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.