Franz Josef Lengenfelder, 93, of St. Leonard, Maryland, entered eternal rest on November 28, 2024, after suffering complications from a broken heart after the loss of his beloved wife Erika.

Born in Aalen, Germany in 1931, Franz was the son of Josef and Anna Maria Lengenfelder, later step-mother Franziska Maria. Franz was an inquisitive child and had a fascination with all things mechanical and electrical. At the young age of fourteen, he began work as an electrician apprentice. His work as an electrician provided him the opportunity to meet the love of his life, Erika, while installing light fixtures at his future father-in-laws shoe store in Aalen. Franz emigrated to the United States in 1956 in pursuit of his beloved Erika, eventually marrying in Muskegon, Michigan.

Franz cherished his Erika and the family they made together, always putting the needs of his family before his own. Franz was proud of his service in the United States Air Force and his 35-year career as a telecommunication engineer with the National Aeronautical Space Administration where he received numerous awards for his contributions to the Apollo Space Missions and Space Shuttle program. But most of all he was proud of the achievements of his children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren. In his early years Franz could be found in his workshop fixing vacuum cleaners, amplifiers, and just about anything mechanical. In later years, he enjoyed long walks with his “Schnuggi” along the shores of the Chesapeake and working in his oversized vegetable garden, taking pride in sharing nature’s bounty with neighbors. He spent countless hours in the kitchen baking his famous oatmeal cookies and banana bread. You could not leave his house without a jar of his famous cookies.

Franz was an active member in his community and church. He dedicated many years to coaching youth soccer in New Carrollton, Maryland and later to the Knights of Columbus and St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Franz stayed connected with his German heritage as a singer with the Washington Sangerbund, where he also served as president. He and Erika were members of, and regularly attended monthly luncheons and traveled with, the Concord Club of Washington D.C..

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons John Lengenfelder (Guan Ling) of St. Leonard, Maryland, Michael Lengenfelder (Kimberly) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and David (Eileen Jacqueline) of Crofton, Maryland. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Franz is also survived by his sisters Luzia Uhl and Marianne Haisch of Aalen Germany. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-seven years Erika Lengenfelder and by his brothers Alfred, Josef, and Anton and his sister Franziska Teresia Lengenfelder. His humble personality and gentle smile will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025, with the visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, Maryland, 20678. Followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., with internment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, a one-time donation of your choosing may be offered to St. John Vianney Catholic Church https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/MD888 or Hospice of the Chesapeake in memory of Franz Lengenfelder https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/

Liebe ist der Wunsch etwas zu geben, nicht etwas zu erhalten.