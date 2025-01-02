Anne Fletcher Mychalus, a devoted educator, community leader, and cherished family matriarch, passed away on December 21, 2024, at the age of 88.

Born to Annabelle Newman and Paul Newman in North Plainfield, New Jersey, Anne was one of five siblings, growing up alongside her brothers Roger, John, David, and Bill Newman. She pursued her passion for learning with an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland in 1958 and later earned her Masters and Doctorate of Education in 1985.

Anne dedicated 45 years to a career in education. She began as an English Literature teacher in Montgomery and Prince George’s County public schools in Maryland. Her career culminated with Calvert County Public Schools, where she served as Vice Principal and took on leadership roles in the county’s GED and Adult Education programs. Anne’s commitment to education extended beyond the classroom; she served as a Board of Trustee member at Prince George’s Community College.

An active member of her community, Anne was President of the League of Women Voters of Calvert County. She also contributed her time with the Solomons Island Yacht Club (SIYC) as a Member of the Board of Governors and Member of the Bridge as Secretary.

Anne married Ihor Mychalus in 1961 and together they built a loving family. Ihor, also known as George, died in 2005. She is survived by her children: Andy (Kathleen), Paul (Karen) with their children Dylan (Hailey), Ryan, and Megan; Anne Marie (Eric Schulz); and Julie with her children Mairin and Lukas.

Anne found joy in gathering her family and friends for holidays and special occasions at her home in Aquasco, Maryland and later in Lusby, Maryland. She was born a Jersey Girl but Maryland captured her heart. She embraced life fully and treasured the beauty of Calvert County.

A Celebration of Anne’s Life will be held at the Solomons Island Yacht Club on January 12, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.