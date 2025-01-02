Robert D. Lyons, 53, of Hughesville, MD passed away on December 19, 2024. He was born March 31, 1971, in Cheverly, MD to Robert Frederick and Patricia Elaine (Lucas) Lyons.

Robbie graduated from Northern High School in 1989. He worked as a carpenter/welder for the Maryland- National Capital Park and Planning Commission for 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and hunting. Robbie also loved to help others and was always willing to stop what he was doing to help.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patricia Lyons, second mom Mary Lyons, sister Juanita Carneal, and long-time companion Debbie Robinson Gray.

Robbie is survived by his sister Kimberly Thorne (Donald), brothers Kan Henderson, Larry Carneal, sisters Flo Barber and Theresa LaFleur, nephews Anthony Thorne (Sam), Alex Thorne (Lynn), along with several other nephews and nieces.

Robbie also loved his bonus family Juanita (Mom) and Donald (Pop) Robinson, the Robinson boys and Crystal Gray Scanlon.

A celebration of life will be held at Serenity Farms on March 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM