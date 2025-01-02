Suttler Post Farms 6th Annual Holiday Open House Is A Record-Breaking Year!

The Suttler Post Farm held their 6th Annual Holiday Open House on December 14th and 15th, 2024.

They are pleased to announce they welcomed over 2,700 visitors which brought in over $80,000 for the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, located in Callaway.

This year’s open house featured over 30 craft and goods vendors, food trucks, pony rides, raffle baskets, a bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle! All proceeds from the event go toward enhancing the hospice house in Callaway, including outdoor patio furniture, sunshades, and other critical upgrades.

“A Heartfelt Thank You for an Incredible Holiday Open House!

We are thrilled to share that this year’s Holiday Open House was a resounding success, surpassing our fundraising goals thanks to your generosity and support! Every dollar raised will go directly toward much-needed upgrades to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

A special thank you to Guy Distributing for making the event unforgettable by bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to our celebration. Your contribution truly made 2024’s event one to remember.

We’re also incredibly grateful for our amazing volunteers and dedicated staff who worked tirelessly in the weeks leading up to the event. Your hard work and passion made all the difference.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Wishing you all a safe and Happy New Year—we can’t wait to see you in 2025!”

