UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Serious High Speed Crash in Lexington Park, Two Flown to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 1/3/2025 – Maryland State Police Press Release: On Thursday, January 2, 2025, at approximately 11:48 am, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road at Corporate Drive, Lexington Park.

Preliminary investigation revealed a collision involving three vehicles. The driver of the at fault vehicle conducted an unsafe lane change, traveling into the path of the second vehicle, causing the collision and both to overturn. The driver was flown by Trooper 7 to Shock Trauma with life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was flown by Trooper 2 to MedStar Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or videos in reference to this incident, please contact Trooper First Class John Engleman at [email protected] and reference 25-MSP-000148. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

1/2/2025: On Thursday, January 2, 2025, at approximately 11:47 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned with the single occupant self-extricated from the vehicle, the second vehicle was located on its side with the single occupant heavily trapped and suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene and operated on the scene for over one hour.



The trapped victim in the black Toyota sedan was extricated in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the operators of both vehicles to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and CRASH Team responded to investigate the crash.

Witnesses provided statements to officers that it appeared the two involved vehicles were possibly racing and traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Southbound Three Notch Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. MDOT SHA is on the scene assisting with road closures. Expect extended delays for NAS Gate 1 and 2, Pegg Road, Three Notch Road between Pegg Road and Great Mills Road.

