16-Year-Old Arrested After Robbing a Child of his Bicycle with a Gun in Lexington Park

On December 31, 2024, a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting proactive patrol duties along Great Mills Road in Lexington Park when a 13-year-old victim approached and reported that his bicycle had been taken while he was in the Patuxent Crossing neighborhood playing football with friends. The victim also said the suspect had displayed what appeared to be a handgun in the waistband of his pants when demanding the bicycle.

The victim described the suspect to deputies, and another deputy observed an individual matching the suspect’s description in the Patuxent Crossing area. Upon being approached, the juvenile suspect denied taking the bike but was positively identified by the victim shortly thereafter.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged as an adult with the following offenses:

• Armed robbery

• Robbery

• First-degree assault

• Second-degree assault

• Theft of less than $100

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

