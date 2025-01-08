A Wonderful Addition to Leonardtown Square-Meow Dyer Cat Cafe!

Join us for the grand opening celebration from January 10th to 12th, with doors open daily from 12 PM to 7 PM.

Owner Shannon Myles Obedoza has partnered with Feral Cat Rescue to create a cozy, welcoming space where rescue cats can thrive while waiting for their forever homes. The cafe offers a calm and stress-free environment, allowing visitors to connect with the cats and see their true personalities—a perfect way to find your ideal furry companion.

What to Expect:

Cat Interaction : Spend quality time with 10 to 15 adorable rescue cats, all spayed or neutered. Visits are available in 30-minute or 1-hour sessions to ensure everyone has a chance to enjoy the space while keeping the cats comfortable. The focus will be on cats 6 months and older, providing a much-needed chance for these often-overlooked pets to find loving homes.

Adoptions : Start the adoption process right at the cafe! Final adoptions are handled through Feral Cat Rescue , which saved over 300 cats in 2024 and found homes for approximately 230 of them.

Boutique : Explore a selection of cute cat-themed merchandise, grab a gift card for a fellow cat lover, or enjoy light snacks and drinks. The boutique's walls are adorned with beautiful art created by Elsewise Art , adding a vibrant and artistic touch to the space.

Future Plans: By Summer 2025, the cafe plans to expand its menu to include coffee, tea, and boba tea, with outdoor seating for patrons to relax and enjoy.

How It Works:

Visits to the cat lounge can be scheduled online, but walk-ins are welcome if space allows. The cat area accommodates up to 10 people at a time, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both visitors and cats.

Location and Hours:

Meow Dyer Cat Cafe is located at 41665 Fenwick Street, #13, Leonardtown, MD 20650, between The Social and Board & Brush. The cafe will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 12 PM to 7 PM.

Large glass windows in the front provide a delightful view of the cats playing and interacting, even for passersby.

Support Feral Cat Rescue:

Donations to Feral Cat Rescue can be made directly through the Meow Dyer Cat Cafe website, helping to support their incredible work.

Stay Tuned!

Keep an eye out for future events and updates at Meow Dyer Cat Cafe. This unique space isn’t just a haven for rescue cats; it’s also a charming destination for cat lovers of all ages.

Come visit us and be part of this pawsitive new chapter for Leonardtown Square! 🐾