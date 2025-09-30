UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to Life Plus Five Years for Fatal Shooting of Ex-Wife

UPDATE 9/29/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Jayson David Pressley, 39, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to LIFE in prison plus an additional five years for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for a domestically related fatal shooting.

On January 3, 2025, a Maryland State Police Trooper responded to a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, the Trooper found the victim in her vehicle with gunshot wounds to her head and upper body. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A short time later, Pressley drove to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and confessed to the murder. Investigators recovered the loaded handgun used in the fatal shooting from Pressley’s vehicle.

“This was a selfish act of domestic violence, where the Defendant chose to execute a young mother, thoughtlessly ending her life, and robbing her children of a loving life with their mother. Because of his heartless actions, two young children will grow up motherless,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “The Defendant’s callous choices have left family and friends devasted, mourning the loss of a loving mother, a wonderful daughter, and a caring friend. Although this sentence cannot bring back the victim, we hope that the LIFE sentence delivers justice for her loved ones and provides them some solace in knowing the Defendant will be held accountable.”

Sergeant John Wildman of the Maryland State Police Homicide Division was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen, Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy Lorenzini presided over the case.

Jayson D. Pressley, 38, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in a violent crime following a fatal shooting on January 3, 2025.

The victim, identified as Chaquanda Odom, 36, was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Lexington Park. Pressley, the ex-husband of the victim, later turned himself in to authorities, according to police.

According to the statement of probable cause, Pressley arrived at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on the same day and informed authorities that he wanted to turn himself in for a murder he had committed.

During an interview with Maryland State Police, Pressley admitted to meeting Odom in the parking lot near his residence at 21613 Liberty Street. He stated he had arranged to meet her to deliver a $22,000 check following a court decision.

Pressley recounted that Odom remained seated in her vehicle while he stood outside, speaking to her through the open driver’s-side window. At some point during the conversation, he fired his gun twice at Odom. Pressley then briefly returned to his residence before driving himself to the detention center to surrender.

When questioned about his firearm, Pressley stated that he usually kept it locked in a safe at his home and denied carrying it regularly. However, when asked why he brought the firearm to the meeting, he declined to answer.

When investigators inquired about Odom’s last words, Pressley replied that she said, “You better not.”

The victim, Chaquanda Odom, was found inside her vehicle at the Liberty Street location, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. Law enforcement discovered a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun in the center console of Pressley’s vehicle, which had a magazine missing two rounds.

Investigators also found two spent 9mm cartridge casings in Odom’s vehicle, suggesting that the firearm had been inside her vehicle during the shooting.

Pressley has been charged with the following:

First-Degree Murder (Felony): Intentional, deliberate, and premeditated killing.

Second-Degree Murder (Felony): Killing with malice but without premeditation.

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (Misdemeanor): Employing a firearm during a violent crime.

Pressley is currently being held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court. A preliminary hearing is set for January 28, 2025.

Pressley has been formally charged with the following offenses:

First-Degree Murder (Felony)

Second-Degree Murder (Felony)

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime (Misdemeanor)

