Surveillance and Search Warrants Lead to Drug Charges for Two Lexington Park Brothers

Juwan Deontre Ford, 21, and James Sylvester Ford Jr., 23, both of Lexington Park, were formally charged with possession with intent to distribute cannabis and possession of cannabis exceeding civil-use limits.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on January 17, 2024, at a residence on Windsor Drive where Juwan Deontre Ford was located. Police allege that Ford was previously observed engaging in drug transactions and carrying a backpack that was later found in a white Chevrolet SUV parked outside the residence.

Upon searching the vehicle on January 18, 2024, law enforcement recovered approximately 294.1 grams of suspected cannabis, various packaging materials, and a digital scale with residue. The cannabis and related items allegedly indicated intent to distribute. Tests confirmed the substance was cannabis, categorized as a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

Ford has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis (CDS: CR 5-602(b), a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $5,000).

Possession of cannabis exceeding civil-use limits (CDS: CR 5-601(a)(1), a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $1,000).

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown

​Separately, James Sylvester Ford Jr. is facing similar charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a Dodge Charger linked to him. The vehicle was located in Lexington Park on January 23, 2024. Law enforcement reported detecting the smell of marijuana emanating from the car prior to the search.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered a digital scale with residue, approximately 108.7 grams of suspected cannabis, and hundreds of small plastic bags reportedly used for packaging drugs. Police claim Ford was observed conducting hand-to-hand drug transactions prior to the search.

Ford Jr. has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis (CDS: CR 5-602(b), a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $5,000).

Possession of cannabis exceeding civil-use limits (CDS: CR 5-601(a)(1), a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $1,000).

Ford Jr.’s preliminary inquiry is also scheduled for January 17, 2025.

Both cases stem from investigations conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, led by Cpl. Michael Labanowski. In sworn statements, Cpl. Labanowski detailed surveillance efforts and the execution of search warrants that uncovered evidence linking both men to alleged cannabis distribution operations.

Under Maryland law, possession of more than 1.5 ounces of cannabis for personal use constitutes a misdemeanor offense. Possession with intent to distribute is a more severe charge, reflecting an intent to sell or distribute illicit substances, regardless of the amount seized.

