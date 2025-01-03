NAS Patuxent River Moves to 100% ID Checks Effective Immediately

NAS Patuxent River has suspended Trusted Traveler and has implemented 100% ID checks at all gates effective immediately per direction from U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command.

Passengers who do not possess a valid DoD Common Access Card or DBIDs Pass/Credential, must display a valid REAL ID-compliant identification ( www.dhs.gov/real-id ) and comply with escorting requirements in accordance with NAS Pax River’s Access Control Instruction.

Drivers should anticipate greater wait times at gates due to this change.

Personnel and residents on base may also notice an increase in police presence by NAS Pax River Security personnel during this time.