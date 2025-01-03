Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 6 New Officers Following Graduation from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Session 54

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce six new officers will join the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program.

The officers were among 17 candidates – four from Calvert County and seven from St. Mary’s County – who graduated on December 20. The officers pledged their Oath of Office earlier that morning, administered by Lisa Yates, Clerk of the Circuit Court Charles County.



“Pursuing a career in law enforcement requires dedication, and these six recruits have proven their commitment. Their graduation from the Academy is not only a personal milestone but a testament to their desire to protect and serve our communities. We commend their hard work and the sacrifices made by their families throughout this journey. A sincere thank you also goes to the outstanding leadership of the SMCJA staff and guest instructors, whose mentorship has been crucial in preparing these officers for their career in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Berry.

Class Coordinator Cpl. Matthew Nauman of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began the ceremony by announcing the entry of the graduating class. SMCJA Director Bobby Jones, of Calvert County, welcomed the graduates and their families and spoke about the training program that started in May 2024 and included over 1,000 hours of instruction.

Ms. Danielle Baker performed the National Anthem, and members of all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors. Chaplain Gwendoline Bankins (St. Mary’s County) offered the invocation and benediction. Sheriff Steven Hall (St. Mary’s County) and Mr. Wayne Silver of the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions provided opening remarks. Charles County Sheriff’s graduate Officer Nicholas Oliver was the class speaker.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in several categories:

Officer Andrea Prichard (Charles) Scholastic Award with a GPA of 99.52 percent;

Officer Andrea Prichard (Charles) was also awarded the Physical Fitness Award with a score of 1311 out of a possible 1600;

Officer Jeremy Steeber (SMCSO) was awarded the Firearms Award with a score of 99.25 percent with 100 percent on the written test;

Deputy Thomas Dewey (SMCSO) was awarded the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award; and

Deputy Nicholas Morgal (Calvert CSO) was awarded the Steve Allen Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago. The Steve Allen Award recipient demonstrates attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout their attendance at the academy.

Cpl. Nauman, along with Class Leader, Officer Nicholas Morgal, and Guidon Bearer, Officer Masoero retired the Class Guidon.

The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy congratulates the following graduates:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office:

Bryce L. Duehring

Jackson T. Ferguson

Chloe D. Hart

Arthur J. Masoero

Nicholas M. Oliver

Andrea J. Prichard

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office:

Jake A. Angell

Christopher B. Blackistone

Nicholas A. Morgal

Nathan C. Robey

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:

Matthew A. Camp

Thomas J. Dewey

Ian E. Flaherty

Jason M. Ogas

Alex M. Sams

Cody T. Stamp

Jeremy T. Steeber

To view pictures from the graduation, click here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/aVrodjgSYe3dVPHN7

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is hiring! Click https://www.ccso.us/recruiting/ for more information.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.