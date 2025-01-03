19-Year-Old Arrested After Fleeing Police and Crashing Dirt Bike in La Plata

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 3:16 p.m., officers observed a male operating a dirt bike on Crain Highway near Port Tobacco Road in La Plata.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at the traffic light, but the driver fled, immediately lost control of the bike, and crashed. The driver, who was not injured, was arrested.

Operating dirt bikes on public roadways is against the law as they are not designed for use on public roads and their lack of proper safety features, such as lights and turn signals, makes them more vulnerable to traffic. Reckless riding, such as weaving in and out of traffic or speeding, increases the risk of accidents, endangering both the rider and other motorists. Operators of dirt bikes who disregard traffic laws put an unfair burden on licensed drivers, who pay insurance and follow road regulations.

The driver in this case, Mason James Miles, age 19 of Waldorf, was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sgt. Kelly investigated.