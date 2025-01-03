Nanjemoy Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Abuse and Second-Degree Rape

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, December 20, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise A. Stephenson sentenced, 38, of Nanjemoy, to 25 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Second-Degree Rape.

Upon release, Skinner will be on supervised probation for five years. Skinner must also register as a Tier III Sex Offender and be under lifetime supervision.

On October 3, 2024, Skinner was found guilty of the above charges by a Charles County jury.

On September 1, 2023, an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the 13-year-old victim’s father at the District 1 Station. The victim’s father reported that the victim was sexually abused by Skinner at his Nanjemoy residence.

An investigation revealed that Skinner was in a trusted position of temporary care, custody, and responsibility for the supervision of the then 12-year-old victim over a course of time in 2023. During that time, Skinner performed fellatio on the minor and sent him numerous sexually exploitative text messages.

The victim’s father looked through the victim’s phone in August of 2023, where he saw inappropriate messages being sent by Skinner. Upon questioning, the victim told his father about the assault. His father then contacted police.

During sentencing, the assigned Assistant State’s Attorney told the judge that the incident was “a grave betrayal of trust” and that the defendant had “grooming and predatory behavior.”

Sentence

Count 1 – Sex Abuse of a Minor

20 years with all but 13 years suspended

Count 2 – Second-Degree Rape

15 years with all but 12 years suspended

Consecutive to Count 1

5 Years of Supervised Probation