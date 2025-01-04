Woman Cited for Driving Without License After Flipping SUV in Lexington Park

On Thursday, January 2, 2024, at 9:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 20510 Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway on its side after striking a tree, witnesses had assisted one adult male occupant and one dog out of the vehicle, with the adult female operator still trapped inside.

Firefighters assisted the adult female operator out of the vehicle in under 10 minutes of their arrival.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated both patients and transported one to an area hospital with minor injuries. St. Mary’s County Animal Control was requested to take custody of the dog.

The operator of the Mitsubishi Montero Sport, identified as April Marie Brown, age 43 of Leonardtown, was cited for driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

