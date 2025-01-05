Southern Maryland School Closure Updates for Monday, January 6th, 2024

CHARLES COUNTY: Schools are closed Monday, Jan. 6, 2025; Code Red for CCPS staff announced on Jan 5 2025 – Due to the inclement weather forecast, all Charles County public schools/centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. There is a Code Red for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system. Essential CCPS employees report (will re-evaluate as needed).

CALVERT COUNTY : Inclement Weather Notice: Calvert County Public Schools is closed on Monday, January 6, 2025. All after school and evening activities scheduled for Monday, January 6 are canceled. Code Red for employees

ST. MARY’S COUNTY :Due to the upcoming snowstorm, all SMCPS Schools and Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with a Code 3 for staff. Stay safe.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – Anne Arundel County Schools – CLOSED on Monday, Jan, 6th, 2025

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY –