AUDIO: 38-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Firework Detonates in Hand

On Sunday, January 5, 2025, at approximately 10:13 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6500 block of Marion Adams Place in Bryan’s Road, for the reported shooting.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, the 911 callers then clarified this incident was NOT a shooting, it was a firework related injury.

Police officers arrived on the scene to confirm a 38-year-old male was suffering from severe hand injuries, after a firework reportedly detonated in the victim’s left hand while he was holding it.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and requested Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to land nearby.

Trooper 2 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries, the victim was conscious alert and breathing. Flight medics were advised the victim was missing at least one finger, and his left hand being “mangled” with additional minor injuries to his right hand.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, police responded and are investigating the incident.



