Large Outside Fire with Burn Injuries Reported in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, January 5, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood and additional Charles County departments responded to the area of Chelsea Place and Laurel Ridge Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported large outside fire threatening a fence with injuries.

While firefighters responded to the scene, 911 dispatchers advised multiple callers reported a large brush fire was threatening a fence alongside a house, with a male in 77-year-old male suffering burn injuries to the lower body.

Firefighters reporting the fire is in the area of 38521 Chelsea Place in Mechanicsville, expect extended delays, and use caution on Golden Beach Road.

Medic unit and a helicopter has been requested for the male burn victim.

Updates will be provided when they become available.