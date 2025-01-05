NAS Patuxent River Operating Under Restricted Access/Telework Status Due to Weather January 6, 2025

NAS Patuxent River’s operating status is Restricted Access for all but Mission Essential Personnel Jan. 6, 2025 due to weather conditions.

Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations.

Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-Mission Essential.

Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.