St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County Government Updates for Tuesday, Jan.7th, 2025

St. Mary’s County – Travel will remain difficult and hazardous; impacts to the evening and morning commute are expected. Extremely cold temperatures are expected beginning tomorrow and continuing through Friday.

Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads, if possible, to leave access for emergency response vehicles and snow removal operations.

NAS Patuxent River’s operating status is Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 due to weather conditions.

This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

Due to inclement weather, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

This delay includes:

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) administrative office and paratransit service (ADA and SSTAP). Please note: Morning fixed route will not run; afternoon fixed routes will start service at noon.

The following will open at noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) fixed route service

The following Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities will operate on normal schedules beginning at noon: Leonard Hall Recreation Center, Carver Recreation Center, Margaret Brent Recreation Center, Hollywood Recreation Center, Great Mills Swimming Pool (open at 4 p.m.), SMCG Museums (Piney Point Lighthouse, St. Clements Island, and Old Jail Museum & Leonardtown Visitor’s Center] and the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy.

The Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park)

The St. Mary’s County Health Department

The following will remain closed/are cancelled for Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

The Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern) with no home-delivered meals

The Wellness & Aquatics Center

Wicomico Shores Golf Course & the Riverview Restaurant

School Age Care programs

Youth basketball practices

All outdoor athletic fields (multipurpose and turf)

District and Circuit Courts

CHARLES COUNTY – During weather events or other emergency events, this web page will be updated to reflect the operating status of Charles County Government Facilities. Click below for the service you are obtaining a status for.

Updated: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 7:14 p.m.

January changes to operations: Click here

County snow operations or to report a concern: Click here.

Charles County Government Building: Closed, essential employees report as scheduled.

Charles County Animal Care Center: closed

Community Services Operating Status: Click Here *Note Changes Community Service Building Senior Centers and Nanjemoy community Center operations Meals on Wheels AlphaBest Childcare at Port Tobacco

Environmental Resources Operating Status : Click Here Curbside Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Landfill and Piney Church Road Mulch Facility Recycling Centers Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Planning and Growth Management: Click here

Recreations, Parks, and Tourism : Click Here *Note Changes Recreation Programs and Activities School-based Community Centers Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center Port Tobacco Recreation Center Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – Recreation Activities Indoor and Outdoor Pools Crain Memorial Welcome Center Port Tobacco Historic Village

VanGO Operating Status: Click Here

CALVERT COUNTY – Calvert County Government offices will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, due to inclement weather.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety urges all citizens to stay off the roads until hazardous weather conditions subside. The following Calvert County services are affected by the closure:

All Calvert County Government offices and the Circuit Courts are closed.

County convenience centers are closed.

The Appeal Landfill is closed.

County transportation service is not available.

All county Parks & Recreation activities, rentals and programs are canceled.

Community centers, parks, the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center are closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed.

All Calvert Library locations are closed.

Calvert County Health Department offices are closed.

Calvert County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.