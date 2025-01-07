Two Injured After SUV Strikes Salt Truck and Burst Into Flames in Charles County

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Crain Highway and Shepherds Creek Place in White Plains, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

911 callers reported an SUV attempted to go around a salt/plow truck, when the vehicle struck the rear of the truck, causing the SUV to catch on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle fully engulfed in flames with all occupants out of the vehicles.

A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male, were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. A third occupant denied injuries and was not transported, all occupants of the salt/plow truck denied injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision as the occupants of the SUV reported a fourth subject, who was reportedly the operator, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.