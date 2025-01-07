Belgium Couple Welcomes First Birth for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in 2025

January 7, 2025

Alvine and Mukoh’s honeymoon turned into an unexpected adventure when their baby decided to make her debut in the U.S.!

Originally planning to return home to Belgium, they were grounded just before their flight due to pregnancy risks.

After Alvine went into labor Dec. 31, baby Racheal became the first baby born at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in 2025.

Weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 20.2 inches, she’s already making history.

Alvine and Mukoh are thrilled Racheal has such a special birthday.

“It’s awesome,” said Alvine. “The whole nation and everyone will get to celebrate her birthday with her!”

Once cleared to travel, the family will return to Belgium to start their next adventure: parenthood!

