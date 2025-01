On Monday, January 6, 2025, at approximately 10:10 p.m., a white 4-door Jeep struck a delivery van which was in the rear parking lot of the Roland’s of Chesapeake Station.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

No known injuries were reported and the damage was contained to both involved vehicles.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.