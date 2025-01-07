All Southern Maryland Schools are Closed on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025

School closings and delays in Maryland for Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The school system declared a “code blue” with liberal leave for employees.

Calvert County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025. All after school and evening activities are canceled, and the school district declared a “code yellow” for employees.

Charles County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Staff are on a two-hour delay. School officials said some back roads, neighborhood roads and walkways and sidewalks leading to some schools still weren’t cleared as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Offices will also be closed. Only emergency personnel must report to work. hools. Go here for more information.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025, with a “code 2” for staff.