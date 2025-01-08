Bryans Road Man Released on His Own Recognizance After Stabbing Brother in Charles County

A family dispute on New Year’s Day led to a stabbing and subsequent arrest of Kaleb Thaddeus Hart, 20, of Bryans Road, Maryland.

According to court documents and statements provided by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Hart was charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault after an altercation with his brother resulted in injuries.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:30 PM on January 1, 2025, at the 6500 block of Wooster Road in Bryans Road.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, Hart’s brother, inside the back of an ambulance receiving medical attention for a laceration on his left arm. The victim alleged that the injury occurred during an argument between the two brothers over food.

According to his statement, Hart stabbed him in the arm with a knife during the confrontation.

Officers observed a visible wound consistent with a knife slash on the victim’s arm. Emergency Medical Services transported him to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A knife with blood on the blade was located and recovered from the scene as evidence.

When questioned, Hart admitted to being involved in the argument but claimed he acted in self-defense. He told officers that the argument escalated when his brother came into his room yelling and screaming.

Hart stated that he grabbed a mechanical pencil to defend himself as his brother allegedly jumped on top of him. He asserted that the laceration was caused by the pencil during the scuffle.

Both Hart and the victim live at the Wooster Road residence, which is owned by their mother. Hart was identified by his mother at the scene, and his identity was further verified using the Charles County Sheriff’s Office database.

Following his arrest, Hart was charged with first-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $2,500.

Hart was initially held without bond after appearing before a commissioner later that evening. However, during a bond review hearing on January 2, 2025, Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered his release on his own recognizance.

