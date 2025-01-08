Boiling Water Attack in Waldorf Leaves Victim’s Face with Peeling Skin; Suspect Released by Judge on Own Recognizance

Emani Bonnetta Webster, 27, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree assault following a domestic violence incident that occurred on December 31, 2024.

According to court records and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an altercation at a residence on Hollins Lane in Waldorf, during which Webster allegedly threw boiling water at her partner, causing significant injuries.

The incident, described in detail in police and court filings, unfolded in the presence of a witness.

The altercation began as a verbal argument between Webster and the victim, identified as her partner with whom she had been in a relationship since 2017.

During the dispute, Webster reportedly told the victim, “You got me all [expletive] up, I’m gonna toss this water at you if you don’t stop.” Shortly thereafter, Webster grabbed a pan of boiling water from the stovetop and threw it at the victim, striking him on the face and left arm.

Officers who responded to the scene observed peeling skin on the victim’s face and redness on his left forearm. The injuries were consistent with the accounts provided by the victim and a witness, who confirmed the sequence of events.

After the assault, Webster fled the residence in a white Mercedes. Officer Hopp, who was on the scene, alerted other units to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Officer Berry later observed the vehicle turning from Hollins Lane onto Halcrow Lane and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, Webster stated that she left the residence to “clear her head.” She was then escorted back to the scene and taken into custody. Webster was read her Miranda rights and acknowledged her understanding but declined to provide further statements about the incident.

The victim was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center due to the severity of his burns.

Webster was charged with the following:

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Webster was initially held without bond following her arrest on December 31, 2024, however, during a bond hearing on January 2, 2025, Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins released Webster on her own recognizance, allowing her to remain free pending trial. The court did not impose any monetary bond at that time.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2025, in Charles County District Court.

