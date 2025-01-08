Police in Charles County Arrest Suspect for DUI, Firearm Violations, and Reckless Driving

Lonnie Ray Dawes III, 35, of Woodbridge, Virginia, is facing a series of charges after being arrested on December 31, 2024, in Charles County, during an early morning traffic stop.

Dawes was taken into custody after officers stopped his vehicle on Crain Highway near Mount Air Road. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers observed Dawes driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Crain Highway at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Upon speaking with Dawes, officers reported noticing signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol. An open bottle of liquor was allegedly found in his vehicle. Dawes reportedly admitted to consuming two pints of alcohol before the incident. A subsequent breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Maryland.

During a search of Dawes’ vehicle, officers discovered a loaded Cobra .380-caliber handgun on the passenger-side floorboard. The handgun’s magazine was reportedly taped into place with electrical tape. According to court documents, Dawes denied any knowledge of the weapon or its owner.

Further investigation revealed that Dawes is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2019 assault conviction in Virginia. His driver’s license was also found to be suspended from previous driving under the influence (DUI) convictions.

Dawes faces numerous charges, including:

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol

Driving on a Suspended License

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Reckless Driving

Court records show that Dawes was initially held without bond following his arrest. A bail review hearing was held on January 2, 2025, before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins, where his bond status remained unchanged.

