From the Yellow Farm House to the White House: A Journey of Conservation and Connection

Maryland Department of Natural Resources, By Ranger Sarah Milbourne – Ranger Sarah Milbourne and “Mo,” one of Maryland’s bald eagles from the Scales & Tales program, visit the White House in 2023. Photo courtesy the White House.

I can vividly remember the first time I saw a bald eagle in the wild.

I was about nine or ten, helping my grandfather clear weeds around his bright-yellow farm house in Ingleside, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A World War II veteran, tall and lanky, my grandfather never spoke of his time in the Ardennes, but he loved to talk about nature. We bonded over the changing seasons, the animals that roamed his farm, and his decidedly mixed feelings about bald eagles. The white-headed raptor would sometimes disturb the peaceful ducks bobbing on his pond. He shook his head in frustration.

I, however, shook my head in wonder. This was one of just three eagles I would see in the first 23 years of my life.



Fast to December 2023: I found myself atop the aviary at Rocky Gap State Park, clearing debris with a rake when my phone buzzed.

“Hi, this is Emily from the White House. Do you have a bald eagle?” the voice on the line asked.

The request was for an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. Our team brought two eagles from the Scales and Tales program–Buchanan and Michelle Obama (affectionately called “Mo”)–to the nation’s capital.

As Parks Director Angela Crenshaw, Ranger Sarah Conley, and I navigated the West Wing with our eagles in tow, we marveled at the unexpected turns our work had taken us. Wheeling the eagles through narrow hallways, balancing large kennels past priceless artifacts, marveling at the beauty and intricacies of the Christmas decorations, the Situation Room, and even encountering Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made for an unforgettable experience.

But the most profound moment came when we met President Biden. He shared a deeply personal story about eagles: On the day his son Beau passed away, he returned to his Wilmington home from Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda. He made his way out to the property’s pond. He watched a single eagle make one solemn circle above the pond before flying away, never to return.

A Return to the West Wing

Two weeks later, the President invited us back. According to his team, he hadn’t stopped talking about our conversation and wanted to continue it—this time with eagle Michelle Obama, or “Mo,” in tow.

We chatted about his unwavering commitment to conservation, his gratitude for our work, and his belief in the importance of protecting natural resources for future generations. He invited us back into the Oval Office, where he shared stories about President Barack Obama’s inauguration, his work on equality, the meaningful decor of the Oval Office, his desire to protect the planet from threats like climate change, and a few heartwarming family stories sprinkled in between. To commemorate the visit, we gifted him mugs adorned with an eagle and the phrase “Birdin’ with Biden.”

In March 2024 we were invited to the iconic Easter Egg Roll, and our families were able to join us. Seeing the joy on their faces and the awe in their eyes was unforgettable. We thought this might be our last time visiting the White House.

In December 2024, Ranger Conley, Ranger Crenshaw and I were unexpectedly invited back for a very special occasion—a “Day at the White House.” The event was designed to honor individuals whose lived experiences and work had shaped the Administration’s initiatives. Among the honorees were veterans’ advocates, first responders, community leaders, and, to my surprise, our small but mighty team from the Maryland Park Service.

The day began in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhauer Building, where we learned inspiring stories from the other attendees. From a brewing company that supported hurricane relief efforts in Asheville, North Carolina, to advocates fighting for veterans’ health care, each story emphasized resilience and service. It was humbling to be among such company, representing the conservation efforts that have long been at the heart of our careers.

A door opened, and President Biden filled the doorway. His eyes immediately fell on our team, dressed in uniform, and a cagey smile lit his face.

“Where’s my eagle!?”

This time, Mo stayed home, but the President’s warm welcome as he came straight to us first made it clear we were part of something larger.

The President posed with us at the Resolute Desk and spoke passionately about conservation, reflecting on his administration’s goal to preserve more land by 2030 than any other in history. Looking directly at our team and then out to the rest of the attendees, he said, “And these are the folks who will steward those resources.” A round of applause erupted, and we stood amazed at his meaningful recognition.

The group concluded our time at the White House and with the President in the Cabinet Room, where he reflected on the future and expressed his commitment to continuing his work for the American people.

Carrying the Torch

As I stood in the Oval Office that day, I couldn’t help but think back to my grandfather’s pond.

In the same way my grandfather connected with nature in the quiet of his farm, President Biden’s deeply personal story of an eagle circling above his home is a reminder that these connections guide us to action. My grandfather taught me to value the land and its creatures, while the President’s policies protect them for generations to come. These threads—the personal and the policy—are woven into a shared legacy of stewardship.

Every time I see an eagle now, I think of my grandfather and the legacy he left me: a love for nature, a commitment to stewardship, and the hope that future generations will shake their heads in wonder, just as I did. And in moments like standing at the Resolute Desk not just once but three times in less than a year, I feel the weight of our work and its importance—for our past, our present, and our future.

Ranger Sarah Milbourne is the Western Regional Manager for the Maryland Park Service.

