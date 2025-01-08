Pursuit of Justice: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Homicide – Jack Moore, age 63 of Georgia

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the homicide of Jack Moore, a 63-year old resident of Georgia, who was visiting the area at the time of his death. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jack and his family.

On January 8th, 2003 at approximately 10pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to area of Gillespie Circle in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located Moore and a second victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where Moore later died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigation revealed that the victims had been robbed.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.