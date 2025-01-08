Teen Transported to Hospital After Sledding Accident in Hollywood

On Tuesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 3:04 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to a wooded area off of Joy Chapel Road and Spriggs Court in Hollywood, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a 16-year-old female was conscious alert and breathing, with the patient being located in the woods and possibly suffering a compound fracture to her leg after a sledding accident.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded with Squad 7, Brush 7, Engine 73, Chief 7, Safety 7, UTV-1, due to this incident turning into a technical rescue due to terrain with limited access.

Crews utilized a low-grade decent and hauling system to access, package, and remove the injured patient.

UTV-1 was then utilized to transport the patient out of the remote area, to the awaiting ambulance.

The teen patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

