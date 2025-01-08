No Injuries After Kitchen Fire at the Charles Restaurant & Bar in La Plata

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 10:23 a.m., firefighters responded to The Charles Restaurant & Bar, located at 417 Charles Street in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing. Upon further investigation, firefighters located a fire in the kitchen and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

Firefighters were dispatched, responded, arrived, and extinguished the fire while checking for extensions all in under 25 minutes.

No extensions were located. Smoke is being ventilated from the structure as of 10:43 a.m. No injuries have been reported and units are returning to service when ready.