16 of 19 Businesses Pass December 2024 Tobacco Compliance Checks

On December 29, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a succession of tobacco compliance checks.

The covert compliance checks involved using an underage Sheriff’s Office confidential informant (CI) who was 19 years old and wore jean pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The CI was directed to enter the store, retrieve a tobacco product, and try to purchase said product.

During the compliance checks, either Sergeant Robert Merritt or Corporal Chad Hartzell accompanied the CI; both wore civilian attire and observed all underage tobacco transactions.

The Sheriff’s Office visited 19 businesses, and 16 businesses passed the compliance check by asking the CI for proof of age.

The three businesses that did not pass the compliance check and failed to ask for any identification, allowing tobacco product sales to an underage person:

Lex Wine & Spirits: 46400 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park Tobacco Hut And Vape: 44920 Saint Andrews Church Road, California King Smoke: 22741 Three Notch Rd, Unit #4, California

The businesses that passed compliance checks were:

ABC Liquors: 22741 Three Notch Road, California Bradfords Neighborhood Market LLC: 23860 Hollywood Road, Hollywood California Wine & Spirits: 23123 Camden Way, California Early Bird: 23791 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood Jughead Liquor Wine Beer: 16036 Three Notch Road, California Sign Of The Whale Liquors: 21899 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park Twist Wine & Spirits: 22608 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park Wildewood Wine & Spirits: 23415 Three Notch Road, California Wawa: 23141 Three Notch Road, California Donut Connection: 22807 Three Notch Road, California Cloud Smoke Shop: 22811 Three Notch Road, California Sheetz: 22711 Three Notch Road, California 7-Eleven: 22606 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park TJ Liquors: 22576 MacArthur Boulevard, California Wawa: 22530 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park Peggs Road Shell: 22530 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park