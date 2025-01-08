Maryland Casinos Generate $164.1 Million in Gaming Revenue During December 2024

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $164,105,250 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2024, a decrease of $1,523,913 (-0.9%) compared to December 2023.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during December 2024 totaled $69,837,949, a decrease of $357,058 (-0.5%) compared to December 2023. The December 2024 contributions included $50,413,308 to the Education Trust Fund, a decrease of $247,243 (-0.5%) compared to December 2023.

Through the first six months of Fiscal Year 2025 (July 2024 through December 2024) casino gaming revenue is up 1.2% compared to the first six months of FY2024. Contributions to the state are up 2.5% year-over-year, and contributions to the Education Trust Fund are up 2.6%.



Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for December 2024 were as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,305 slot machines, 211 table games)

$73,643,015 in December 2024, an increase of $2,804,672 (4.0%) from December 2023

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,800 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,132,906 in December 2024, a decrease of $1,435,121 (-2.4%) from December 2023

Horseshoe Casino (1,348 slot machines, 115 table games)

$13,233,570 in December 2024, a decrease of $1,961,739 (-12.9%) from December 2023

Hollywood Casino (730 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,134,426 in December 2024, a decrease of $459,150 (-6.0%) from December 2023

Ocean Downs Casino (867 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,061,458 in December 2024, an increase of $54,425 (0.8%) from December 2023

Rocky Gap Casino (634 slot machines, 16 table games)

$3,899,875 in December 2024, a decrease of $527,001 (-11.9%) from December 2023

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.