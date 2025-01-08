MDOT SHA to Host Information Workshop on Pedestrian Safety Initiatives on Three Notch Road

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will host a public informational workshop, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, to provide information and gather community input to improve pedestrian access and safety along MD 235 (Three Notch Road) in St. Mary’s County.

The workshop will be held at Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills.

The MD 235 corridor between MD 237 (Chancellor’s Run Road) and MD 246 (Great Mills Road) is planned for safety improvements as part of the State Highway Administration’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, which identifies areas of need and prioritizes corridors for pedestrian and bicycle safety projects.

At the informational workshop, State Highway Administration staff will be available to discuss project-specific details. There will be no formal presentation. Attendees may arrive at any time during the workshop to view displays, ask questions and provide feedback. Materials also will be posted on the MD 235 Pedestrian Safety Action Plan Project Portal page.

Those requiring assistance to participate in the workshop, such as those seeking an interpreter for hearing/speech difficulties or assistance with the English language, may email [email protected] in advance of the event. Please indicate the desired language in the subject line. Maryland Relay Service can assist teletype users at 7-1-1.

Questions about the informational workshop or general inquiries may be directed to State Highway Project Manager Mulowa Kajoba at [email protected], or Community Relations Manager, Holly Pearl at [email protected]​.

The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan was published in May 2023, and five initial corridors were announced for improvements. Along with MD 235, seven additional corridors have been identified for PSAP projects: MD 528 in Worcester County, MD 214 and MD 201 in Prince George’s County, US 40 in Harford County, MD 3 Business in Anne Arundel County, MD 193 in Montgomery County and US 40 in Washington County.

Working with community residents, officials and other stakeholders, the State Highway Administration is developing strategies to enhance safety for all roadway users along these corridors by increasing safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan is a key component of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Policy, which prioritizes safe, reliable, equitable and sustainable travel across all modes to make roads safer and connect Marylanders to jobs, education and economic opportunity.

Projects under the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan also support Maryland’s Vision Zero goal, which seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries on state roadways by 2030.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roa​ds.maryland.​gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary​land.gov.