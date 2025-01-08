Calvert County Residents, How to Replace Mailbox If It Was Destroyed Due to Snow Plows

Mailboxes that are knocked over or damaged by a Calvert County snow plow will be replaced by the county with a standard United States Postal Service (USPS) approved mailbox.

However, mailboxes damaged by snow displaced from plowing will not be replaced. Mailboxes that are specific to neighborhood covenants are not replaceable; only standard USPS approved boxes will be installed.

For more information about Calvert County’s Highway Maintenance Division or to report issues surrounding snow removal, please call 410-535-0905, or visit online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/584/Highway-Maintenance.