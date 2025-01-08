Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Indian Head

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 2:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 7175 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle appeared to hit black ice or a slick spot in the roadway, left the road and struck a tree.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a tree with the operator trapped and unresponsive.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find police performing CPR.

The single occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.