Lexington Park Man Found Passed Out at Gas Pump Arrested for Drug Possession

On December 31, 2024, Austin Darling, 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with drug-related offenses after police responded to a report of a man unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle at the Quick Shop on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Deputy Ryan McLean of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported being approached by a concerned citizen around 5:25 a.m. about a male passed out in a blue Honda Civic at the Quick Shop.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the vehicle occupied by a white male later identified as Austin Darling. In plain view on the driver’s floorboard, deputies reportedly saw a cylindrical container holding two white rock-like substances, which they described as consistent with crack cocaine. After being awakened, Darling identified himself using his Maryland driver’s license. Deputy Geric then asked Darling about the contents of the container, to which Darling allegedly picked it up and responded, “That looks like drugs.”

Darling was instructed to exit the vehicle and was detained. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking device containing a mesh filter located between the passenger seat and the center console. According to deputies, such devices are commonly used to smoke controlled dangerous substances. A search of Darling’s person was also conducted before he was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Darling faces the following charges: CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500.

Court documents detail that Darling was processed and later released on his own recognizance on January 1, 2025.

