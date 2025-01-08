Domestic Violence Unit Arrest Fugitive in Protective Order Violation Case – Released the Next Day

On January 1, 2025, officers with the Domestic Violence Unit, in coordination with the Prince George’s County Police Department, arrested Fernando Jose Echemendia, 24, of Fort Washington. Echemendia was located and detained based on active warrants stemming from his failure to appear in court for violations of protective orders and burglary charges. The protective order in question had been issued in December 2024, following allegations that Echemendia burglarized the home of the protected individual.

Upon his arrest, Echemendia reportedly made alarming threats to law enforcement, stating, “I will shoot and kill police officers during any potential future contact.” Authorities have taken these threats seriously, and they have been documented as part of the ongoing investigation.

Court documents also revealed that at the time the protective order was issued, Echemendia had an existing warrant for a prior violation of a protective order related to an unrelated incident. These incidents have prompted increased scrutiny, given the seriousness of the allegations and the defendant’s threats.

Echemendia has been charged with violating protective orders. This misdemeanor carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days of imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine. The alleged violation occurred on September 7, 2024, when Echemendia reportedly sent the protected individual approximately 20 emails, violating a no-contact provision of the protective order issued on September 6, 2024, by Judge Patrick Devine.

Court records show that Echemendia was initially held without bond after his January 1 arrest. However, at a bond review hearing held on January 2, 2025, Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered his release on electronic monitoring.

The protective order that Echemendia is accused of violating remains in effect until September 6, 2025. The conditions of the order explicitly prohibit any form of contact with the protected individual.

