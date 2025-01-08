Charles County Detectives Arrest Two for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Possession

On January 2, 2025, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section carried out a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation that targeted a residence in the 12200 block of King Farm Place in Newburg, and a vehicle tied to the suspects. At approximately 3:25 PM, detectives observed Donnie David Campbell, 63, of Mechanicsville, driving a black 1988 Ford Crown Victoria, and initiated a traffic stop near Rock Point Road and Dyer Road in Newburg. Sitting in the front passenger seat was Kelvin Nathaniel Marshall, 64, of Newburg. Both men were detained in handcuffs while officers executed the search warrant.

Upon searching the vehicle, detectives immediately observed a plastic bag containing a large white rock-like substance on the passenger seat and another bag with a white powdery substance on the floorboard. These substances were field-tested and determined to be cocaine. The bag containing the white rock-like substance weighed approximately 9 grams, with a street value of $1,800. A smaller bag of powdery cocaine weighing 0.4 grams, valued at $80, was also recovered. Detectives then discovered additional contraband in the car, including crack cocaine (0.8 grams valued at $160), multiple unused plastic bags, a razor blade with white residue, and two digital scales containing white residue.

Further inspection revealed a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun loaded with one round in the chamber, an extra magazine, and ammunition. The firearm, along with other paraphernalia, was found in a Christmas bag on the driver’s floorboard. Detectives also located a black flip phone on the driver’s seat, a touch-screen phone on the passenger seat, and $300 in U.S. currency in Campbell’s pocket. No cash was found on Marshall. Both men were transported to the Charles County Detention Center for booking.

Detectives also uncovered information about both suspects’ criminal histories. Donnie David Campbell has three prior felony convictions that prohibit him from owning firearms. These include a 1989 conviction for felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), a 2002 conviction for CDS possession with intent to distribute (PWID), and a 2022 conviction for CDS possession (not marijuana). Kelvin Nathaniel Marshall is also barred from possessing firearms due to a 2002 conviction for second-degree assault, which is classified as a crime of violence.

Both Campbell and Marshall were read their Miranda rights and chose not to make any further statements to law enforcement.

The suspects have been charged with several offenses, including illegal possession of ammunition, drug trafficking with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotics production equipment, and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Court records also show that Campbell is charged with possessing firearms while involved in drug trafficking.

During their court appearances on January 3, 2025, both Campbell and Marshall were ordered to be held without bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January 31, 2025, in the Charles County District Court.

