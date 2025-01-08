Lusby Man Arrested for Assault with Boiling Water in in St. Leonard

A Lusby man was arrested on January 2, 2025, following an alleged domestic dispute that left one individual with burns. According to court documents, Mark Ward Salvagni, 63, of Lusby, faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault, trespassing, and failure to obey a lawful order.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. at a residence on Douglas Street in St. Leonard. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a domestic altercation. According to the caller, Salvagni, identified as the boyfriend in the situation, allegedly threw a pot of boiling water at the caller’s mother during an argument. The mother, identified as the adult female victim, suffered visible burn injuries and was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for treatment.

Deputy First Class Grierson located Salvagni driving a silver Acura in the vicinity of Calvert Beach Road shortly after the call. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Salvagni initially refused to exit. He was removed from the vehicle by deputies and taken into custody. Salvagni reportedly agreed to speak with officers without a lawyer present.

In his statement, Salvagni claimed he was collecting his belongings to leave the residence when the argument occurred. He alleged the victim was carrying the boiling water toward him, and he pushed the pot, causing it to spill back onto her.

Court records also revealed Salvagni was under an active trespass warning issued on September 23, 2024, for the same address. The warning followed a previous domestic-related incident.

The victim stated the dispute began when Salvagni allegedly clogged a toilet and requested boiling water to resolve the issue. She was holding the pot of water when Salvagni reportedly struck it out of her hands, causing the injuries.

Salvagni faces the following charges:

Second-Degree Assault

Trespass on Private Property

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order

Salvagni was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on February 24, 2025, at the Calvert District Court.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

